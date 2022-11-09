Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at DA Davidson

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $115.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.87.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

