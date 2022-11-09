Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.30 million-$842.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.20.

ALRM stock traded down $6.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.98. 9,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,126. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $90.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,366 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth about $1,240,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

