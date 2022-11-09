Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Alaunos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.
Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alaunos Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of TCRT opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.20. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.
