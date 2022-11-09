Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Insider Eric Norris Sells 2,390 Shares

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ALB stock traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $311.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 20.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.74.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

