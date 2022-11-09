Alchemix USD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (ALUSD)

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Alchemix USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005855 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemix USD has a total market cap of $237.97 million and approximately $24,716.00 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alchemix USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00536376 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,801.41 or 0.27982320 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Alchemix USD Profile

Alchemix USD launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemix USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

