Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) PT Lowered to C$10.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s previous close.

ASTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Algoma Steel Group stock traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.85. 113,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,369. The firm has a market capitalization of C$932.83 million and a P/E ratio of 0.97. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.27.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

