Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Raised by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.71. 622,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,112,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

