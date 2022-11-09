Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $423,766.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,093.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.2 %

ALGM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,438. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

