Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) PT Raised to $55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LNT. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 60.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 68,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

