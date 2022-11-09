Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.76-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.82-$2.96 EPS.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,854,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,850,000 after purchasing an additional 53,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,045,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,278 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.