Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.13

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$25.13 and last traded at C$25.19, with a volume of 274572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AP.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.50 to C$33.75 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.09.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,638,875.42.

(Get Rating)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.