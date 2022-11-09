Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.13

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$25.13 and last traded at C$25.19, with a volume of 274572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AP.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.50 to C$33.75 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.09.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
Further Reading
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.