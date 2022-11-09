Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,761,082. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,279,390 shares of company stock valued at $30,691,221 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

