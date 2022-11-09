Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,441.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,724 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.0% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 41.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Alphabet by 32.0% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 11,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 27,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.30. 1,632,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,761,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,279,390 shares of company stock worth $30,691,221 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

