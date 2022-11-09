Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells $92,500.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 566,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alphatec Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,046. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.40. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $13.65.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphatec Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

