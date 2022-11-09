Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.38

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alternative Income REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AIRE stock opened at GBX 78.03 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.82 million and a PE ratio of 488.75. Alternative Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86.50 ($1.00). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 19,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £12,887.82 ($14,839.17).

About Alternative Income REIT

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

