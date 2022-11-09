Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.96. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 51,749 shares.

Altigen Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $25.43 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

