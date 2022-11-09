Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Price Target Raised to C$13.25

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$13.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS:ATRWF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 18,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,760. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

