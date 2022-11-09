Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.02. 6,244,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,260,968. Amcor has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

