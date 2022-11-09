América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.68.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $20.06 on Friday. América Móvil has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in América Móvil by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in América Móvil by 71.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

