American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,198 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 15.83% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $39,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,368,000 after acquiring an additional 123,133 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 298,329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,966,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,567,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,417,000.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $47.63. 76,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,803. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50.

