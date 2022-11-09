American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 565,140 shares.The stock last traded at $33.96 and had previously closed at $32.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.13.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. abrdn plc bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,792,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 196,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,512,000 after acquiring an additional 193,277 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

