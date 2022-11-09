American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Lifted by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,261 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 47.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $201,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.09. 74,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,613. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.47. The company has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

About American Express



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

