American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,528 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,146 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 303.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

American Express Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.86. 2,398,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

