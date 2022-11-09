American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 2.9% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in American Tower by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in American Tower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in American Tower by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.47.

American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE AMT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.72. 40,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,330. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.55. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.