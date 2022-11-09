American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.20% of American Water Works worth $55,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 107.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $139.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.16 and a 200-day moving average of $146.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.33.

About American Water Works



American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

