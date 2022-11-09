American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.72-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Water Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.39-$4.49 EPS.

American Water Works stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. American Water Works’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $600,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $549,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 23.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in American Water Works by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

