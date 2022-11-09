Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Americanas Stock Performance
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Americanas (BZWHF)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.