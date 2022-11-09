AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Trading 0.4% Higher

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.16. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78.

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments, AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

