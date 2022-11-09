Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Cut by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 0.6% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 849,018 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after buying an additional 357,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 14.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,858,000 after buying an additional 344,875 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.73.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.65. 3,466,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,793. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

