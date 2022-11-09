Amp (AMP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $135.55 Million

Amp (AMP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, Amp has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Amp has a market cap of $135.55 million and $9.06 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002673 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00549456 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.36 or 0.28620281 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000349 BTC.
About Amp
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
