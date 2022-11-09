Amp (AMP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $135.55 Million

Amp (AMP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, Amp has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Amp has a market cap of $135.55 million and $9.06 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00549456 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.36 or 0.28620281 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Amp

Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amp

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is the evolution of Flexacoin ($FXC). Amp is a digital collateral token designed to facilitate fast and efficient value transfer, especially for use cases that prioritize security and irreversibility.As collateral, Amp insures the value of any transfer while it remains unconfirmed—a process which can take anywhere from seconds to hours to days. Amp tokens used as collateral are generally released when consensus for a particular transfer is achieved, making them available to collateralize another transfer. In the event that consensus is not achieved for the transfer, the Amp collateral can instead be liquidated to cover losses.Flexa uses Amp to secure transactions and build networks that accrue value both securely and transparently.At the core of the Amp collateral model is the concept of the collateral partition. Collateral partitions represent subsets of Amp tokens that provide collateral for particular purposes, and are distinguished on the Ethereum blockchain with unique partition addresses. Each collateral partition can be endowed with its own set of rules regarding transfer hooks and privileges, and can also implement a predefined partition strategy in order to enable special capabilities (e.g., collateral models in which tokens are staked without ever leaving their original address).On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Flexacoin ($FXC) became available to migrate to Amp ($AMP). See the official announcement.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

