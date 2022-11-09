Analysts Issue Forecasts for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WBD. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barrington Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

