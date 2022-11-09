Analysts Offer Predictions for QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh expects that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $11.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QCOM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.2 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $112.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.54 and a 200 day moving average of $131.86. The firm has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 170,425 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 65,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 267,554 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after buying an additional 50,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

