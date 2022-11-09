Analysts Set Expectations for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Synchronoss Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

SNCR stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $98.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.23. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 961,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 37,998 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

