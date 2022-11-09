Analysts Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Price Target at $194.75

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

