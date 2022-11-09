AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $32.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANAB shares. Truist Financial cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.02.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.20). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 44.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 48.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

