ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Down 11.4%

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) was down 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.90 and last traded at $33.90. Approximately 680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANIP. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $574.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.