ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.58-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $621.80 million-$656.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $666.81 million. ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.48-$7.80 EPS.

ANSYS Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $228.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $413.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Wolfe Research began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.83.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

