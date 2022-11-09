Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.47

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 28200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90.

Antibe Therapeutics ( TSE:ATE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.01. Analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

