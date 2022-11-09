Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Lowered by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,599 shares during the period. AON makes up 3.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.41% of AON worth $231,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AON by 102.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,464,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,392,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in AON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,593,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,755,000 after purchasing an additional 82,563 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,304. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.54 and a 200-day moving average of $278.94.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

