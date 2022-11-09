Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.77.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of APLS opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Insider Activity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.72) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $84,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,728,250.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $84,012.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $17,728,250.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $6,509,235. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $136,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $161,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

