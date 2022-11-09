Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $43.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.77.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 957,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,043,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 957,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,043,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,968,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,780,212.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,501,000 after purchasing an additional 439,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after buying an additional 652,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after buying an additional 58,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after buying an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after buying an additional 842,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

