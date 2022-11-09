Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Down 7.3% on Insider Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.3% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $46.52 and last traded at $46.76. Approximately 42,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,188,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

Specifically, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $84,012.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,728,250.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $6,509,235. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,410,000 after acquiring an additional 842,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,098,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,825,000 after acquiring an additional 448,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,501,000 after acquiring an additional 439,974 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

