API3 (API3) Price Down 25.3% This Week

API3 (API3) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $92.88 million and approximately $15.27 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, API3 has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One API3 token can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00009140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00549456 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.36 or 0.28620281 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000348 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

