AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays lowered shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee sold 42,392 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $74,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,192,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
