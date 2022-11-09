AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays lowered shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

AppHarvest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppHarvest

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee sold 42,392 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $74,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,192,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppHarvest

AppHarvest Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in AppHarvest by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,987,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,678 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in AppHarvest by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,791,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after purchasing an additional 995,987 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $4,518,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in AppHarvest by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 312,841 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

