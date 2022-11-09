AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) were down 11.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.44. 171,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,483,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on APP. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

AppLovin Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

