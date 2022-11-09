Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Trading Down 0.3%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVOGet Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 34,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 123,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.53). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 481.02% and a negative net margin of 222.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Stories

