Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Trading Down 0.3%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 34,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 123,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

APVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.53). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 481.02% and a negative net margin of 222.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

