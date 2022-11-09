ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Cut to $139.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.38. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.08. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 131,550 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 36.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 490,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 31.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in ArcBest by 1,034.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $5,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

