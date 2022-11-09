Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $18,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $19,510.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $21,510.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,865. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $960.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a current ratio of 10.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,242,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.