Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $18,000.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $19,510.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $21,510.00.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ARQT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,865. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $960.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a current ratio of 10.75.
Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,242,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
