Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $18,000.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Friday, October 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $19,510.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $21,510.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,865. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $960.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a current ratio of 10.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,242,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.