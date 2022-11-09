Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $79.51 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $79.51 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00082087 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00065757 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000536 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001764 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00012901 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00023520 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001380 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005981 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000275 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.