Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $79.51 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $79.51 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00082087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00065757 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00012901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00023520 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a multichain blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture. The security of the whole network is provided by the parent Ardor chain while the interoperable child chains have all the rich functionality. This elegant design and access to hybrid user permissioning capabilities are the key to the flexibility necessary for a variety of use cases and opens the door towards mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Not only that – Ardor is created with scalability in mind and solves many existing industry problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for easily customizable-yet-compatible blockchain solutions.Where did Ardor come from? Ardor is being developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016. The company started upgrading Nxt blockchain system and created Ardor to provide a platform for facilitated and accelerated transactions. The platform obtained a good reputation among users, analysts, investors, and experts. Ardor’s mission is to form a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform facilitating different concepts implementation. Jelurida worked on creating ways to allow each third-party developer to make his own projects. The platform’s authors presented a smart contract technology that is completely different from Ethereum although some parallels are made between them.What are the advantages of Ardor?All child chains have their own native tokens, used as a unit of value and forpaying transaction fees, and a variety of ready to use features;Scalability is achieved by pruning of the unnecessary child chain data once theyare included in the permissionless Ardor parent chain, preventing the "bloat" ofthe network;All child chains are connected and share the same source code, ensuringecosystem interoperability that allows child chain token trading to one another ina fully decentralized way and transactions on one child chain to access data orentities on another.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

