Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 202 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $1,836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,682.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,772,174. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

TRV stock traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $182.64. 42,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.31. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

